Taylor Swift accused of performing 'Satanic rituals' at her concerts

Taylor Swift has been accused of performing "Satanic rituals" at her Eras Tour concerts by Boyzone member Shane Lynch.

The Irish musician is a born-again Christian who says artists often incorporate satanic themes into their stage production and music and believes audiences are unable to "realise and recognise" this.

“I think when you’re looking at a lot of the artists out there, a lot of their stage shows are satanic rituals live in front of 20,000 people without them realising and recognising," the 47-year-old told Irish outlet Sunday World.

“You’ll see a lot of hoods up and masks on and fire ceremonies."

He then went on to give Swift as an example who is currently on the Australian leg of her sold-out Eras Tour.

Shane Lynch (left) has accused Taylor Swift (right) of performing "Satanic ritual" at her Eras Tour concerts Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images and Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

“Even down to Taylor Swift – one of the biggest artists in the world – you watch one of her shows and she has two or three different demonic rituals to do with the pentagrams on the ground, to do with all sorts of stuff on her stage.

“But to a lot of people it’s just art and that’s how people are seeing it, unfortunately.”

The Boyzone star also noted he no longer listens to different music genres such as hip-hop and grime because of "hidden satanic," references and "evil," within them which he also claimed is even in the beats of a song.

"When it comes to a lot of the music that’s out there at the moment – more of the hip-hop side of things – there is a lot of hidden satanic and a lot of evil within them, including down to the beats. It’s very real."

He continued: "Music attaches to your emotions. It has a connection to your spirit and how you feel.

"That’s why I’ve stopped listening to those types of music myself because it doesn’t suit my spirit."

Overall, Lynch believes this "100 per cent has an effect on society," which he claims "has never been worse."

“It’s coming in right at our children from the very beginning to get them to sway away from anything godly, anything controlled or disciplined.

“It’s getting wilder and wilder out there for a reason."

Despite his concerns about the dangers of music, Lynch says he will let his daughters Billie, 15, and Marley, 11 decide themselves what they want to listen to.

"They love music and I don’t try and stop them. They have to learn for themselves. I will encourage and explain to them. Music is dangerous."

Swift isn't the first artist to be accused of performing Satanic rituals in her live performances, as Sam Smith and Kim Petras's Grammy's performance of their hit Unholymade headlines last year as some slammed the performance as "evil" and "satanic.

