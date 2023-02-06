Kim Petras held back tears as she accepted the award for Best Pop Duo alongside Sam Smith at the 2023 Grammys.

The 30-year-old collaborated on 'Unholy', which has stormed the charts in recent months - and together with Sam, who identifies as non-binary, she is the first transgender woman to win the category.

“I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight", she said.

