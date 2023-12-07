Taylor Swift is getting called a 'nerd' for quote about Gandalf, Marvel and Harry Potter

Taylor Swift has been labelled a “nerd” after using a quote about Gandalf in her TIME interview after being named Person of the Year.

Swift has had quite the year with a massive worldwide tour, a huge album release and a highly publicised relationship.

The Grammy winner was placed on the cover of TIME magazine, where she posed with her cat Benjamin Button, after being crowned the 2023 Person of the Year.

In the accompanying interview, the 33-year-old opened up about re-recording her old albums due to entertainment tycoon Scooter Braun acquiring the rights to the original recordings.

Swift said that the re-recordings felt like some kind of mythical quest from a film that she was on a journey to complete, and reference characters like Gandalf from The Lord of the Rings, Thanos from Marvel and the horcruxes from the Harry Potter films.

She explained: “I’m collecting horcruxes. I’m collecting infinity stones. Gandalf’s voice is in my head every time I put out a new one. For me, it is a movie now.”

One person argued: “You really have to hand it to her: she may be the most uncool person to ever be this famous.”

Another wrote: “Taylor Swift coming out as a Lord of the Rings fan. HUGE news for nerds everywhere.”

“She’s so aggressively millennial,” another person argued.

Other people criticised those who were mocking Swift for the comments she made.

One fan said: “People sh**ting on this quote already. You can’t even be a nerd anymore.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Swift revealed she is the “proudest and happiest” she has ever felt.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings