Travis Kelce reveals why he doesn't need Taylor Swift's security on dates

Travis Kelce has been divulging further into his relationship with Taylor Swift on his podcast, even explaining the reasoning behind asking her security to step aside during their dates.

“I feel like whenever I’m on a date, I’m always having the sense of like, ‘I'm a man in this situation.’ I'm protective, yeah, for sure", he explained of why he's spotted opening car doors for the singer.

“I didn’t push him [the security guard]. I placed my hand on the gentleman’s back to let him know I was behind him".

