A Taylor Swift fan's dad 'ruined people's day' after spotting her with Matty Healy

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have been spotted out together for the first time amid dating rumours, and fans are feeling a certain type of way.

The 'Anti-Hero' singer and The 1975 frontman were first reported by The Sun to be dating following Swift's split from actor Joe Alwyn after six years together.

A “source close to Taylor” told the publication that Swift and Healy are “madly in love," and that he was flying out to Nashville to see her perform her Eras Tour dates.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Following this report, Healy was then seen by fans in the audience in Nashville, and even joined opening act Phoebe Bridgers on stage for her set.



Now, Swift and Healy have been photographed out in public where they appear to be holding hands, as a fan shared the images on Thursday evening (May 11) on Twitter.

The Twitter user wrote how a "Swiftie['s] dad took this picture just a couple minutes ago and she sent this in our group chat. matty and taylor are together- confirmed!!"

Page Six reported the two musicians were spotted “kissing” on Thursday at Casa Cipriani in New York City, as an eyewitness told the publication the pair "sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge," while friend and musical collaborator Jack Antonoff also sat with them.

Of course, the new photos have caused a stir as some Swifties weren't too happy about them while others found it amusing that the dad who took the photos is unaware of the reaction online.

































































Swift and Healy are long-time fans of each other's music as the Anti-Hero singer was spotted wearing a 1975 top back in 2014, while Healy also wore a t-shirt of Swift album's 1989 at one of his gigs in the same year, with dating rumours being reported back then.

This year, Swift was a surprise guest at a 1975 show at London's O2 Arena in January where she performed her hit Anti-Hero live for the first time and also covered the band's song The City.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.