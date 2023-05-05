Matty Healy's dad gives one word response to Taylor Swift dating rumours

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are the latest celebs rumoured to be dating - and now The 1975 frontman's dad has given a one-word response on the topic.

33-year-old Swift recently split from actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating, and since then has been linked to two-time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso.

But the most recent rumours come from The Sun where an unnamed source alleges that Swift and Healy are dating and that the 34-year-old is flying over to Nashville this weekend to support Swift as she performs her Era's Tour dates.

"She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out," the source told the publication.

“Taylor and Joe actually split up back in February, so there was absolutely no crossover."

Now Healy's father, Auf Wiedersehen, Pet and Benidorm actor Tim Healy has reacted to a tweet about him and Healy's mother, actor and broadcaster Denise Welch being Swift's in-laws.

"The thought of Denise Welch and Tim Healy being in-laws to Taylor Swift is very, very funny," one person wrote, from an account that has since gone private.



It clearly caught the attention of the 71-year-old who simply replied: "Why?"

The comment from Healy's dad was quickly picked up by Swifties and The 1975 fans alike who are desperate to know if there are any truth to the rumours that the two singers are dating.













Swift herself has actually met Healy's mother, actor and Loose Women panellist Denise Welch after the 'Lavender Haze' singer appeared as a surprise guest at one of The 1975 show's at London's O2 Arena back in January where she performed her hit 'Anti-Hero' followed by a cover of The 1975's 'The City'.









Meanwhile, the rumours were also discussed on Loose Women where panellist Charlene White, Jane Moore, Judi Love and Colleen Nolan shared their thoughts.

"Apparently our Denzy's son, 1975 frontman Matty Healy is dating Taylor Swift," White said,

"Now you guys will know as much as we do, so we can't confirm or deny anything but say it were true, should we be buying a hat? Will we be going to the wedding? Should we have Taylor on the show it's all very exciting,"

Love said: "Denzy could be her mother-in-law. Taylor Swift's mother-in-law. How exciting."

While Coleen Nolan added: "It'd be great for us actually because we'd know everything."

There was also talk of getting "Taylor on the Loose Women choir."

"It would be exciting, I mean if it comes out that that's true we wish them all the best."

