Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance at The 1975 concert - and covers hit song

Taylor Swift surprised fans at The 1975's O2 Arena concert in London last night (12 January) by coming out to give her first-ever live rendition of 'Anti-Hero', as well as a cover of one of the band's hit songs, 'The City'.

In the clip filmed from the GoPuff suite, the 33-year-old came on-stage wearing a sparkly dress and asked the screaming crowd: "Do you mind if I sing?"

Swift is gearing up to go on tour across the US, and it's thought UK dates will be coming soon.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters