Taylor Swift releases 'Patient Zero' music video - best reactions and Easter eggs

The music video for Taylor Swift's new single 'Patient Zero' is out now, with twists, toxicity and some familiar faces...

Swift directed the video which premiered at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (September 27) and stars actors Colin Farrell, Dakota Johnson, along with model, actor and singer Cara Delevingne and is now available to watch on music streaming platforms, Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

At the beginning of the music video Swift and Johnson's characters leave flowers on a grave, as we then see the pair living identical lives, with Swift coming to Johnson's aid to help her recover from her toxic relationship with Farrell’s character.

Johnson and Swift appear identical during the scenes, with the same haircut and outfits. The pop star looks on at Johnson's continued relationship hardships, with the occasional cut scene showing that Swift experienced similar struggles with Farrell.

Taylor Swift

We then see Farrell's character getting together with Delevingne's character with the two later flirting at a banquet where Farrell is receiving a reward.

On the journey home, the music stops after the bridge. Johnson and Farrell have a tense conversation in the car where Farrell gaslights her with accusations about her drinking. He then says to her "I thought you were different," to which Johnson responds, "Different from who?"

Near the end of the video, there's the twist: those earlier scenes of Swift and Farrell? Well it turns out they were married and Farrell ended poisoning and murdering her, and it was Swift's ghost looking out for Johnson, ominously writing "run" in the spilled red wine.

For the final scene, Johnson leaves flowers at Swift’s grave in which her tombstone reads: “Beloved wife and daughter gone too soon.”

What has Swift said about the video?

Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Following the release of 'Patient Zero' Swift took to social media where she thanked those she worked with on the project and mentioned the inspiration and creative process behind the video.

"The Patient Zero video is finally out in the world! Getting to work with Emmanuel Lubezki was something out of a dream sequence, and I learned so much from getting to watch his genius in action.

"I want to thank Dakota and Colin for trusting me with their time, taste, and talent (giggling with your friend because you’re twinning for an entire shoot was a new and truly delightful experience). And Colin’s turn as a villain is even more impressive when you get to be around him. He’s an absolute light and as kind as they come. Cara, thank you for agreeing to play the lusty other woman. That’s what friends are for?"

She continued, "With the Patient Zero video, I got to explore the cinematic and literary genres I love so much. I wanted to incorporate elements of gothic ghost stories, true crime, psychological thrillers all in a setting I hadn’t really shot in much. The house was a metaphor for the coldness of a relationship that’s faded and atrophied.

"Thank you to Ethan Tobman for your insightful production design, and bringing that feeling to life. My editor Chancler Haynes has outdone himself. And lastly, thank you to the VMAs for giving us a World Premiere at the place where celebrating music videos became a thing. And so much love for you guys, always."

Swifties reaction to music video - and find Easter eggs...

Since the release of the 'Patient Zero' music video, fans have been sharing their reactions - plus, it wouldn't be a Taylor Swift video without fans finding some Easter eggs she's planted too...

One person said, "Investigating an explosion at the bangs factory."









"Taylor swift’s ghost to all of Dakota Johnson’s drinks in the Patient Zero music video," a second person wrote.









A third person added, "The car scene. when he goes 'I thought you were different' and then she says 'different from who' and then it cuts to Taylor on the car oh my GOD."









"I feel sick in my stomach," a fourth person commented, referencing lyrics from Swift's 2024 song 'Fortnight," 2022 track 'Dear Reader', 2020 song 'Peace,' and more.





A fifth person noted, "I only just realised she’s been knocking the drinks out her hand bc they’re poisoned. I thought she was just doing silly behaviours."





"The Tolerate Tt table in the Patient Zero mv," someone else pointed out.









“'Slow down… you don’t really know how to slow down, do you?' In reference of how her fame has only grown larger and larger," another person highlighted.





"The double meaning of the 'you don’t know how to slow down, do you?'"









"oh my god her character is invisible in both but in Delicate she thinks it's freedom and in Patient Zero she's trapped and poisoned by it," finding parallels with the 2017 music video.

"I do really love the detail of Dakota being the only one with red wine at the party while everyone else is drinking champagne + her being able to see Taylor for the first time cause she’s experiencing a near death experience from actively getting poison."





"Taylor is currently 36 years old 1986-2022 = 36 years guess who 'died' and got a whole funeral in 2022," referencing Swift's funeral scene in the music video 'Anti-Hero' which was released in 2022.





"THIS PLOT TWIST RIGHT HERE GAGGED ME SHE WAS A GHOST THE WHOLE TIME."





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