Lottery winner's mega prize overtakes Taylor Swift on rich list

One lucky lottery winner from Oregon become richer than Taylor Swift overnight after bagging a billion dollars on the Powerball.

The pop star made Forbes' billionaire list last week with a staggering net worth of $1.1 billion. But now, one unsuspecting player in Portland could be taking her crown.

That lucky someone came forward two days after the draw was revealed on Saturday (6 April), with lottery director Mike Wells saying: "This is an unprecedented jackpot win for Oregon Lottery.

"We’re taking every precaution to verify the winner before awarding the prize money."

The cash prize will be subject to federal taxes. That said, the money is set to completely transform the winner's life.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, the draw was initially delayed due to technical difficulties and was later released that day. It wasn't until Monday that someone came forward claiming they had the winning ticket.

They're currently in the process of being vetted and have not yet been named.

The ticket was reportedly sold at Plaid Pantry at 6060 NE Columbia Boulevard in Portland, who are said to receive a healthy $100,000 if details are correct.

Plaid Pantry President and CEO Jonathan Polonsky said: "Plaid Pantry is thrilled to learn that one of our 104 Oregon stores sold the $1.3 billion dollar Powerball ticket.

"This store is one of our newest and most loved stores. Proceeds from the Oregon Lottery fund many programs that benefit everyone in the state, and we’ve been a proud partner with the Oregon Lottery since the very beginning. Congratulations to our lucky customer from our over 700 Plaid associates!"

