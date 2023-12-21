Woman who went to high school with Taylor Swift claims people 'hated her'

A woman has made a bold claim that she went to the same high school as Taylor Swift, and she wasn't entirely popular.

In a viral TikTok that's been rubbing up Swifties the wrong way, Jessica McLane said the pair grew up in the same town and attended the same school.

She acknowledged that she didn't really know much about the star, despite the pair attending Hendersonville High School in Tennessee.

"In 2006, I’m a freshman in high school. Taylor is I think a junior. ‘Teardrops on my Guitar’ had just come out I think over the summer. Obviously, she got really big, and that’s the year that she left school and got homeschooled," she said.

Jessica then suggested that when Swift started to take off in her music career, her classmates "hated her."

In another clip, she hinted that "jealousy was definitely a thing".

@jessicamclane Everything Ms. Swift does is intentional. 👀@Taylor Swift #taylorswift #taylornation #swifttok #taylorsversion





It didn't take long before fans jumped to Swift's defence, with one writing: "Even if Taylor's Dad was financially privileged enough to leverage her career, no amount of money will grant you talent and staying power."



Another added: "The best revenge to your haters and nay sayers is....success. And she showed you all that in spades."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Because she got to have the life that every girl dreamed of having an couldn’t and she did it in a badass way."

Others criticised Jessica for not providing evidence the pair attended the same school, prompting her to follow up with yearbook receipts from 2006-2007 and 2009-2010.





@jessicamclane Replying to @cwhale11









Indy100 reached out to Taylor Swift's representatives for comment

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.