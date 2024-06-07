Taylor Swift gets train named after her ahead of UK leg of Eras tour

Ahead of the UK leg of Taylor Swift's Eras tour starting in Edinburgh on June 7, a train between London and the Scottish capital was renamed in her honour.

The 10am train from London King's Cross to Edinburgh was renamed 'The Flying Swiftie'.

It was due to arrive in Edinburgh at 2.22pm, taking four hours and 22 minutes in total, with stops at York, Darlington, Newcastle and Berwick-upon-Tweed along the way.

A number of trains on this route were sold out on the day as it seems a lot of southern Swifties have made plans to be among the first to see her Eras tour in the UK.

Welcoming Swift to Scotland, The Reel Time Band, an 11-piece band made up of eight highland bagpipers and three drummers, performed her song Love Story on the steps outside Murrayfield, where she will be performing, while wearing "era-fied" kilts.

Swift has three dates at Murrayfield, before a number of dates at stadiums across the UK including Wembley, Anfield and the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

The support act for this leg of the tour is popular US band Paramore with extra support acts for the first round of London shows - Mette (June 21), Griff (June 22), and Benson Boone (June 23).

Given that Swift performs a whopping 45 songs during her concert, the average show lasts around 3 hours and 15 minutes.

Swifties are making friendship bracelets to trade at shows.

For the Eras tour, fans typically turn up to shows wearing an outfit that represents one of Swift's album eras.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.