The 58th Super Bowl concluded on Sunday night with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers 25 - 22.

The Chiefs, especially their tight end Travis Kelce, have been dominating the news in recent months after the 34-year-old went public with his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, who was in attendance in Las Vegas.

Fans speculated whether Swift would be able to attend the game due to her ongoing world tour, which saw her in Tokyo just the day before. Other theories surrounding Swift and Kelce included Swift performing a surprise half-time set, and some Republicans claiming the game was rigged for the Chiefs, as Democrats look for Swift's endorsement.

But a big theory focused on Swift and Kelce's relationship, with fans believing Kelce would propose if the Chiefs won.

Unfortunately for fans of the world's favourite couple, Kelce did not publicly propose on the field.

In the run up to the game, Kelce was asked about a possible proposal.

"Is there going to be another ring besides the Super Bowl ring if you win this thing on Sunday?" a reporter asked him at a press conference, to which Kelce replied: "I'm focused on getting this ring, and that’s all that my mind’s focused on right now."

Regardless, Swift was eagerly supporting her boyfriend from her box, alongside friends Ice Spice and Blake Lively. And despite rumour surrounding the couple's engagement have swirled since they went public, the pair seem busy focusing on their careers for now.

