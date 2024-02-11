Taylor Swift Super Bowl performance rumours intensify after Usher duet resurfaces

Taylor Swift has never performed at the prestigious Super Bowl Half-Time Show, not even as a cameo but speculation is rife about her appearing alongside this year's headliner Usher following a resurfaced clip.

Swift will be in attendance for the big game in Las Vegas on Sunday, mostly to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play for the Kansas City Chiefs as they take on the San Francisco 49ers in the climax of the NFL season.

The singer performed in Tokyo on Saturday as part of her Eras Tour and took a red-eye flight back to the United States, which reportedly landed late on Saturday night Pacific Time.

The 34-year-old has never performed at the Super Bowl for several reasons but the fact that she is going to be at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday hasn't stopped her loyal fans from speculating about her making an appearance at half-time.

There is a small issue here. Usher and Taylor Swift have never recorded a song together but they have done a live performance together of his hit song 'Yeah!'

Footage has resurfaced on TikTok of the two performing the hit as part of Swift's 'Speak Now' tour in 2011 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The clip, which has been viewed more than one million times on TikTok, is captioned 'In my wildest dreams,' and sees Swift take on a few of the verses from the 2004 song.





The video has spread like wildfire across TikTok with many fans salivating at the prospect of Swift making a surprise cameo during Usher's performance.

The R'n'B legend has already confirmed that Alicia Keys will be part of the set with other special guests rumoured to be Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Lil Jon and Ludacris.