Travis Kelce reveals what's really going on between him and Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has finally broken his silence on his 'relationship' with Taylor Swift after she went to watch his football game over the weekend.

In a preview for the podcast he hosts alongside his brother, Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, the alleged romance is the hot topic.

"We've been avoiding this subject out of respect for your personal life - now we've got to talk about it", Jason notes, before Travis responds:" My personal life that is not so personal. I did this to myself Jason, I know this."

His brother goes on to joke how swift put Kelce 'on the map'.

