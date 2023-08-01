Taylor Swift sparks meme frenzy with August post

As it's the first day of August, Taylor Swift commemorated the start of the month on Twitter referencing her song of the same name to the delight of Swifties.

The 33-year-old pop star took to the platform and wrote: "get in the car it's august," which already has 12.5m views and counting.

Part of the tweet references lyrics from the folklore track: "Remember when I pulled up and said, "Get in the car"/And then canceled my plans just in case you'd call?"

As the song is the eighth track on the album, 'August' is about a summer romance from the perspective of the girl (Swift said is named August) who James cheated on Betty with.

According to Genius, the storyline is preceded by “cardigan” and followed by “betty.”

Of course, this sparked a meme frenzy as Swifties shared their glee at Swift showing the song some love for this month.





























































While fans are left wondering whether Swift is hinting at a new release, with people speculating that she is referencing her song 'Getaway Car,' from her 2017 album Reputation, and believe this may be the next re-recording.















Elsewhere, Taylor Swift fans caused an earthquake at her Seattle concert, Taylor Swift fans erupt into song after plane from the concert was delayed, and Taylor Swift becomes the first woman to have four albums chart in the top 10.

