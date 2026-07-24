Donald Trump made a slip up during a speech on Thursday (July 23), saying that ‘we had the American dream… until we came along.'

The president, who was recently mocked by an audience member at his own rally, was speaking during an appearance at the Environmental Protection Agency, where he signed the Ratepayer Protection Pledge.

Speaking in front of the media, Trump appeared to slip up over his words and said: "We have the American dream… until we came along.”

Trump then corrected himself, but the slip up has sparked reaction on social media.

The account for the press office of Governor Gavin Newsom responded by writing: “Rare moment of truth from the president.”









Another account wrote: “Facts.”









“How very Freudian of Donald,” another wrote.

Another account commented: “Truest thing he’s ever said.”









The comments came while Trump, 80, secured a voluntary pledge from governors and electricity companies aimed at shielding U.S. consumers from higher utility bills stemming from data centers.

The president, in remarks about the pledge at the Environmental Protection Agency, called on the gathered executives and governors to sell the public on data centers, stressing that the cities and towns that do have them will be “rich.”

“You have to convince your community,” Trump said. “You can’t fight it. You have to go with it.”



The president added: “If you don’t take all that money, somebody else is going to take it. You might as well do it yourselves.”

It comes after Trump declared during a speech this week that the US was in a “golden age” and said that “this is the greatest we’ll ever be” – and it’s not gone down as well as he might have hoped among social media users.

The president was speaking during a rambling address at a rally in Georgia when he made the comments.

“We're in the golden age. This is the greatest we'll ever be,” he said.

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