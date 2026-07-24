GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer record has just been beaten as fans await Rockstar's next update

GTA 6 trailer 2 previously held the record for the most viewed non-music video in the first 24 hours after release - but it's now been overtaken again and fallen to third place.

GTA 6 pre-orders are now live with standard and ultimate editions available. Those who pre-order the game can pre-load it from 12 November onwards ahead of the game's 19 November release date.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated video game ever and gamers continue to avidly track Rockstar Games' next announcement, trailers, gameplay leaks and map rumours online.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest breaking news, trailer 3 rumours, Rockstar updates, gameplay leaks, map speculation and screenshots as they happen.

GTA 6 trailer 2 record has just been beaten again When it released in May 2025, GTA 6 trailer 2 achieved a remarkable record - it became the most viewed video within the first 24 hours after release of all time (excluding music videos), racking up a staggering 475m views across all platforms. It was surpassed in March 2026 by a trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day which was viewed a whopping 719m times in its first 24 hours. And now another Marvel movie has beaten GTA 6's previous record, dropping the upcoming game's second trailer down to third in this ranking. Variety reports the recent trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has been viewed 503m times in its first 24 hours.

GTA 6 still holds the record for the most viewed video game trailer in its first 24 hours but has since been eclipsed when taking overall entertainment into account by those two Marvel movies.

Maybe GTA 6 trailer 3 could place it back on top...

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared a new update for GTA Online. A social media post said: "The new Pegassi Ignus Pursuit combines the LSPD'ss penchant for high-speed carelessness with Pegassi'ss aerodynamic, high-end style. Add it to your personal fleet now in GTA Online." There are also three hand-crafted masterworks which have been added to the Kortz Center Heist's rotating lineup of Primary Target Paintings and players will secure a GTA$400,000 bonus the first time they successfully complete the new Heist. Full details include: Two new vehicles - the Pegassi Ignus Pursuit and the Grotti Veleno GT

New Kortz Center Heist Primary Target Paintings which can be stolen for sale or display (through 29 July)

A GTA$400,000 bonus for successfully completing the Kortz Center Heist without dying (through 29 July)

4X GTA$ on Associate and Bodyguard Salaries (through 29 July) Free Knuckleduster Tee for playing GTA Online (through 29 July)

(through 29 July) Rewards for the Elitist Tier of the Fine Art Collector Program now available (through 5 August): GTA$1,000,000 discount on the Art Studio expansion for the Mansion Free Vault Keypad upgrade for the Art Studio The opportunity to steal a special Primary Target Painting A free Sculpture A free Annihilator Stealth helicopter

Double GTA$ on The Titan Job (through 29 July) 50 per cent off the McKenzie Field Hangar ( (through 29 July)

(through 29 July) 5x GTA$ and RP on the HSW Race Series (through 29 July)

(through 29 July) Triple GTA$ and RP on Overtime Rumble and the Community Series (through 29 July) Vehicle Discounts: 50 per cent off Chameleon Paints, 30 per cent off the Benefactor Vorschlaghammer, Declasse Tulip M-100, Vapid Retinue Mk II, Dewbauchee JB 700W, Pegassi Tempesta, Karin Technical, Pegassi Torero, Enus Windsor Drop and Pfister 811 (through 29 July) Gun Van Discounts: 30 per cent off the Combat Shotgun, 40 per cent off the Compact EMP Launcher (GTA+ Members) (through 29 July) GTA+ Members: Claim a free Grotti Veleno GT wrapped in the Attack livery from the Vinewood Car Club, 50 per cent off Hao's Special Works conversion costs, a GTA$1,000,000 discount on the Mansion's Art Studio upgrade, a GTA$2,000,000 discount on any Mansion property and much more.

GTA 6 price plans 'revealed' There are claims on social media Take-Two Interactive may have revealed its gaming pricing plans now NBA 2K27 is available to pre-order. Both Rockstar Games and 2K are owned by Take-Two. The standard edition of NBA 2K27 is priced at $69.99 with the standard edition of GTA 6 costing $79.99. There was all sorts of speculation GTA 6 could be priced much higher than the industry standard of $70 and while it is at $80, there are claims Take-Two wants to keep $70 the norm for the rest of its portfolio by pricing NBA 2K27 at that price point. However that is speculation and Take-Two has not officially confirmed this.

ICYMI: GTA 6 release date official update from Take-Two Interactive Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, has confirmed GTA 6 is still on course to release on 19 November as planned. With pre-orders open, it seems likely GTA 6 would stay on course from here until its release and in a letter to shareholders, Take-Two has confirmed that is the case. In the letter, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "Fiscal year 2027 has the potential to be a major inflection point for our company, defined by groundbreaking entertainment experiences - led by the planned 19 November release of Grand Theft Auto VI - creative and operational excellence and record net bookings." Take-Two is expecting an operating cash flow of more than $1bn in this Fiscal Year.

XBOX GTA Online 'leak' reveals crucial GTA 6 details It seems XBOX may have revealed crucial details about GTA 6 and its expected upcoming online mode. Shared by X / Twitter user @SynthPotato via @GlowDevs, a screenshot of GTA 6 on XBOX appears to show different add-ons for the game, including 'Extra', 'Ultimate Edition Upgrade', 'Vintage Vice City Pack' and 'Story'. Under 'Story', it's described as an add-on and says: "Doesn't need to be installed." This seems to hint the single-player portion of GTA 6 would not need to be installed to play the speculated online mode when it becomes available and vice versa, in other words the online portion would not need to be installed to play single-player. Rockstar Games might even choose to do something similar to what it did with GTA Online and Red Dead Online, making the online portion of the game available to those who play the base game but also as a separate entity that can be purchased separately for those who want to play solely online and are not bothered about the campaign. None of this has been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games at the time of writing.

Rockstar Games post Rockstar Games has shared a post on social media - for a Red Dead Online update. It said: "Know when to hold 'em and when to hold 'em up in this Red Dead Online Community-Inspired Outfit fit for a gambler or a gunslinger, created by Historical-Stock-303 of the r/reddeadfashion community. "Claim the pieces of this outfit free from the Catalogue."

GTA 6 countdown continues GTA 6 is now officially 4 months away from launch.

by u/Tight-Opinion9932 in GTA6 The GTA 6 countdown continues as Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been discussing the game now being less than four months away from release. On a post from Tight-Opinion9932, Soft-Bad-7127 said: "IV months until VI." Mystikalrush said: "Remember it's the journey, not the destination. Once we are playing, no-one will post all these assumption theory threads making everyone go crazy, it's over, it's done, we are playing." Iambetterthanuhaha said: "PC version still 2 years away... Sucks." Subatomicfrogg said: "And still no trailer is crazy 🥀😭✌️" Turbulent-Spray-8438 said: "Snagged a Series X off marketplace for $380. Have a badass PC but no regrets either way."

GTA 6 release date countdown hits key milestone There's now less than four months to go until the most anticipated game of all time releases. GTA 6 is still currently scheduled to release on 19 November meaning there is now 123 days to go at the time of writing. We're getting there...

GTA 6 release date official update from Take-Two Interactive Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, has confirmed GTA 6 is still on course to release on 19 November as planned. With pre-orders open, it seems likely GTA 6 would stay on course from here until its release and in a letter to shareholders, Take-Two has confirmed that is the case. In the letter, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "Fiscal year 2027 has the potential to be a major inflection point for our company, defined by groundbreaking entertainment experiences - led by the planned 19 November release of Grand Theft Auto VI - creative and operational excellence and record net bookings." Take-Two is expecting an operating cash flow of more than $1bn in this Fiscal Year.

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