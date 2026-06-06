No, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren't selling tickets to their wedding

The buzz around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has taken over social media, with a wave of rumours and baseless speculation circulating online — despite both parties remaining tight-lipped about the big day.

But attention soon turned to a viral tweet that's racked up over eight million views, and thousands more responses.

The post claimed that Swifties could purchase tickets to attend the wedding, along with an edited image purporting a seating plan with tickets rising to $53,000 (£39,700).

The tweet suggested: "Tickets for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden are starting at $8,000.00."

Before long, blissfully unaware X/Twitter users chimed in on the action – without actually acknowledging the account behind the tweet.

One wrote: "Bro a public wedding at Madison Square Garden with tickets being sold is some of the weirdest idol worship I’ve ever seen in my life."

Another commented: "Paying to see a wedding of two people who don’t even know you exist is crazy."

However, eagle-eyed users soon realised the post was shared by a parody account on X known as 'Daily Noud', which publishes satirical, fake content and is not affiliated with Daily Loud, the hip-hop news outlet it mimics.

Even X's Grok stepped in to shut down the fake claim.

X/Twitter

The Daily Noud account's bio also makes clear that "these are fake stories," confirming the content is intended as satire rather than factual reporting.

So no, unfortunately for Swift fans, you can't buy tickets to the wedding. It's simply another case of the internet doing what it does best: making things up.

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