24 times Trump has seemingly 'fallen asleep' in his second term

US president Donald Trump continues to be the subject of speculation around his health and wellbeing online, after having two MRI scans in the space of a year in 2025, being diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency and – in this case – appearing to fall asleep on multiple occasions.

The 80-year-old convicted felon has, however, addressed the rumours before, speaking during the January 29 cabinet meeting to say that the last meeting – where he appeared to close his eyes – “got pretty boring”.

He said: “It was a little bit at the boring side, but I didn’t sleep, I just closed them because I wanted to get the hell out of there.

“Some of them got me in a blink … They took me at the close segment of my cycle.”

We’ve rounded up all the instances where Trump appeared to doze off below, for reference…

April 26, 2025: Pope Francis’ funeral

One of the earliest and most high-profile instances where Trump was accused of falling asleep was at the funeral of Pope Francis. He also faced criticism for going against the Vatican’s dress code and wearing a blue suit and appearing to be on his phone during the event.

May 13, 2025: Visiting Saudi Arabia

While on a tour of the Middle East, touting a new agreement signed with Saudi Arabia in a press conference, Trump appeared to fall asleep, and was subsequently branded “Sleepy Don” in a reference to his criticism of predecessor Joe Biden.

July 15, 2025: The Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit

Ironically, despite its name, people pointed out that Trump appeared to fall asleep during the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit…

October 8, 2025: Antifa roundtable

Trump has long been vocal in his opposition to the movement known as Antifa, but during a roundtable on this very subject in October, the Republican seemingly struggled to stay awake.

November 6, 2025: Obesity drugs press conference

At the same event where a White House guest fainted, Trump was seen leaning back in his chair with his eyes closed.

December 2, 2025: A cabinet meeting

As Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed Trump is “the only leader in the world who can help end” the war in Ukraine, the president was seen leaning to one side with his eyes closed, nodding but without opening his eyes when Rubio addressed him as “Mr President” while speaking.

December 4, 2025: The Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo agreements

Just days after appearing to fall asleep at a meeting of his own cabinet, Trump’s head was seen drooping and he seemed to be struggling to stay awake during a press conference marking the signing of new agreements by leaders from Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

December 18, 2025: Reclassifying marijuana

During an Oval Office event marking Trump signing an executive order to give marijuana a lower drugs classification, the president appeared to drift off while sat at the Resolute Desk.

January 4, 2026: US action in Venezuela

The subject matter was pretty important: US strikes on Venezuela and the ‘capturing’ of its president Nicolás Maduro. However, when it was the turn of top military official Dan “Raizin” Caine to speak, the 79-year-old Republican was seen in the background appearing to be struggling to stay awake, closing his eyes on several occasions.

January 14, 2026: Signing the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act

With Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins standing behind him, Trump appeared to nod off in his Oval Office chair during a White House event focused on the return of whole and two per cent milk to school lunches.

February 12, 2026: Repealing climate change regulations

Standing behind Lee Zeldin of the Environmental Protection Agency during a press conference on removing climate regulations, Trump appeared to struggle to keep his eyes open yet again.

February 19, 2026: The Board of Peace meeting

In yet another case of Trump being accused of falling asleep, the president appeared to close his eyes during the first meeting of his newly established Board of Peace, with the press office of California governor Gavin Newsom among those poking fun at the Republican.





March 23, 2026: The Memphis Safe Task Force roundtable

Trump was in Tennessee attending a roundtable on the Memphis Safe Task Force when he appeared to struggle to keep his eyes open.

April 23, 2026: The Regeneron agreement

Sitting in his chair behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, during an event on a deal between the US government and pharmaceutical company Regeneron, Trump seemed to fall asleep and lean forward as people spoke behind him.

May 5, 2026: The Small Business Summit

While the Small Business Administration lead Kelly Loeffler spoke at a White House summit on small businesses, social media users noted Trump appeared to achieve the "impressive" feat of falling asleep standing up.

May 25, 2026: Memorial Day

The president sparked significant backlash online when he appeared to fall asleep during a Memorial Day ceremony - Memorial Day being a holiday to remember the lives of military personnel who died while serving in the US Armed Forces.

June 4, 2026: The 'Beautiful, Clean Coal' event

When Trump was seen leaning to one side and appeared to fall asleep during his Oval Office event on coal, the White House 'Rapid Response' account lashed out at the suggestion by tweeting: "His eyes are literally open in the clip you posted, you dumba** mouth-breathers."

June 8, 2026: The New York Knicks game

While sitting in the crowd for game three of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Gardens, Trump appeared to nod off - something which angered social media users amid reports the game was "ruined" by the president's attendance resulting in the cancellation of watch parties, entire street closures and TSA-style security procedures.

June 11, 2026: The fishing proclamation

Back in the Oval Office, the Republican signed a proclamation on commercial fishing on June 11, only to be seen leaning to one side with his eyes closed when someone standing behind him was speaking.

June 14, 2026: UFC Freedom 250 event

It was an event which coincided with his 80th birthday party, and one which he had hyped up considerably, yet Trump was accused of falling asleep at the UFC Freedom 250 event, which took place on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14.

June 26, 2026: Religious Liberty Commission meeting

Trump was welcoming members of the Religious Liberty Commission to the White House on June 26, which suggested there should be a “bridge” between religion and politics.

While its chair was speaking, Trump appeared to fall asleep.

July 4, 2026: America's 250th birthday celebrations

As Americans marked another Independence Day at the National Mall, Trump was seen seemingly falling asleep in his seat.

July 19, 2026: The World Cup final

As Spain took on Argentina in the World Cup final, the US president was spotted seemingly falling asleep as he watched on behind a glass screen.

After Spain won in extra time, Trump was seen awake as he joined FIFA president Gianni Infantino to present medals and the trophy to the winning team.

July 24, 2026: The White House Correspondents' Dinner

Trump appeared to be asleep during the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which took place at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C. and at which the US president himself delivered a speech.

The original dinner - at the Washington Hilton in April - was called off after gunshots rang out and a man was detained near the hotel screening area.

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