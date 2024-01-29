Travis Kelce asked Taylor Swift one question after Chiefs reached the Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl and you know what that means? Around-the-clock coverage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, with immediate attention on their on-the-pitch interaction after Sunday's game.

The Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship by 17-10 and will now play the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on February 11th in what might be one of the most anticipated Super Bowls in recent memory due to the fascination with Swift and Kelce.

After the Chief's victory, Swift made her way onto the field where she greeted her partner with a loving kiss who responded with the question: "what's up, sweetie?"

As they celebrated the win Kelce reportedly kept asking Swift "How about that one?"

The interactions between the pair have since gone viral on social media with fans giddy at the sweet way that Kelce responded to seeing the 'Cruel Summer' singer. One fan wrote in response to the video "what's up sweetie?"

Before the game, Kelce revealed that he "brought this upon myself" with dating Swift adding: "I do enjoy having fun with it all, and the biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building."

Now all eyes turn to the Super Bowl and doubt remains as to whether Swift will actually be there due to her Eras Tour. On the day of the game, she has a concert in Tokyo, which will require her to do a lot of travelling and move across several time zones to get to Las Vegas.

We'll just have to wait until February 11th to see if she'll touchdown.

