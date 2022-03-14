The feud between Kanye West and Pete Davidson has once again escalated after the pair were involved in a heated text exchange that was shared on Instagram.

Much of West's disdain towards Davidson seems purely based on the fact that he is dating the rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The seemingly odd couple shacked up in late 2021 and it's been a bit of a rollercoaster since but things seem to be going well despite people wondering what the two have in common.

However, model Emily Ratajkowski has explained why Davidson is seen as attractive to so many women and she has given him a pretty good review.

Speaking on Late Night With Seth Meyers to promote her new memoir in November, the model waxed lyrical about the comedian’s charms and questioned why some people don’t understand how he is such a successful dater.

“He’s a professional,” she said. “First of all, you should know that about Pete.” She added, “Pete — he’s got the height. Obviously, women find him very attractive.”

“I feel like only other men feel [that he isn’t attractive]. Guys are like, ‘Wow. What’s that guy got?’ And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming,” she said.

Her comments come amid rumours that Davidson has been dating Kim Kardashian. Meanwhile, he was engaged to Ariana Grande and has also been linked to Kate Beckinsale and other famous figures.

Ratajkowski added that he has the looks and personality to match. She said: “He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!”



She also said he has a “good relationship with his mum,” concluding: “We love it. It’s hard to find them.”

Sounds like a pretty great guy.

