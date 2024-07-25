Khloe and Kim Kardashian were stunned to learn their biological age during the season finale of The Kardashians.

Before we get into it, biological age looks at DNA to measure how well the body ages. Whereas, chronological age is a person's actual age in regards to how many birthdays they've celebrated.

Tests are often performed through blood samples and have specifically become popular among the biohacking community.

"I honestly feel like all of my sisters would be younger," Khloe told the camera crew, adding that her older sister Kourtney, founder of wellness brand Poosh, "works out" and "eats great."

"I love ice cream. Cookies and Goldfish. Wheat Thins. Cereal. Love it," Khloe confessed.

Khloe, Kim, Kris Jenner and Scott Disick found out their test results over the phone.

The matriarch of the family Jenner, 68, discovered she was six years younger. Kim, 43, was delighted to learn her biological age of 34.

Then Khloe followed suit, who admitted she was "nervous," telling Kim: "The pressure of you being 34!"

"My heart is racing. I feel my pulse beating out of my neck. Why am I so freaked out? If I find out I’m 812, I’m just gonna cry. I can’t do this," she said in a confessional.



Things soon took a turn when Khloe, 39 at the time of recording, was told she had the youngest biological age of them all of 28 years old.

"The world needs to know that me, the fat one, is now better than the best one," she said.

"My tagline on Keeping Up was, 'I’m the fat funny sister,' if you look at the opening of the show," she continued. "The 'fat funny sister' is 12 years older than her chronological age."

