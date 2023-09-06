Timothee Chalamet told he's 'left etiquette at the door' for smoking at Beyonce concert

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's rumoured romance has social media in a chokehold after the pair were spotted kissing at a Beyonce concert in California. But now, attention has been turned to the actor puffing on a cigarette while in attendance.

The viral clip of the pair at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Monday night (4 September) soon spread online, with many commenting on Chalamet's concert etiquette.

"Imagine spending a bunch of money and being sooo excited to see Beyoncé on tour only to have Timothee Chalamet in the comfort of his little booth flicking cigarette ashes on your head," one person penned on X/Twitter.

Another jokingly reiterated: "Imagine the cigarette ash of Timothee Chalamet fell on your head at Beyonce's concert?!?"

Another found it offensive towards the 'Summer Renaissance' singer, writing: "Smoking cigarettes at a Beyonce concert i see we’ve left etiquette at the door…"

"Timothee Chalamet smoking a cig at Beyonce’s birthday show for her to inhale does not sit right with me," another X/Twitter user wrote.

Meanwhile, one person humoured: "Timothee Chalamet is legally required to smoke one cigarette at minimum per day to maintain french citizenship stop being mean to him :(".

















Speculations that Chalamet and Jenner were dating were rife back in April when Jenner was spotted at the actor's house. Around the same time, the pair went out for food, according to TMZ.

Then, a source told Us Weekly: "Kylie has only hung out with Timothee a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious. However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go."

Elsewhere, a source told Entertainment Weekly that the two are now dating and that they are "keeping things casual at this point."

