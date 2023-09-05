Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner confirm relationship in public for first time

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating rumours have spiralled all summer – yet there hasn't been any official confirmation from either star.

Speculations were rife back in April when Jenner was spotted at the actor's house. Around the same time, the pair went out for food, according to TMZ.

Then, a source told Us Weekly: "Kylie has only hung out with Timothee a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious. However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go."

Elsewhere, a source told Entertainment Weekly that the two are now dating and that they are "keeping things casual at this point."

Well now, the pair have been spotted enjoying their time together at a Beyonce concert at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Monday night (4 September).

The viral clip, which surfaced on X/Twitter, saw them "cozied up" with his arm resting around Jenner's back.





Another clip on TikTok showed Jenner and Chalamet heading to their seats at the concert, with the beauty mogul leading the way up the stairs.





@lonniegal no no no no #kyliejenner #timotheechalamet video from @LA.GOSSIP





The clip was soon inundated with comments, with one person writing: "I don't know who I'd want to be more, Tim or Kylie."

Another person was also a fan of the romance: "okay but they are kinda aesthetic," they wrote.

Meanwhile, others weren't too convinced.

"I don’t like it," a third candidly commented. "I feel it’s a thing now but long term I don’t see it being a forever thing."

Another shared: "Let this just be a Canon event."

Indy100 reached out to Jenner's and Chalamet's reps for comment.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.