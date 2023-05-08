Tom Cruise's message for the King and the MTV awards were virtually identical

Tom Cruise was up in the skies for his coronation concert cameo, which looked awfully similar to his MTV Movie & TV award acceptance speech.

While airborne and flying his Top Gun Warbird plane, the 60-year-old 'Top Gun' actor invited King Charles III to be his "wingman," in his pre-recorded video message for the new monarch.

“Pilot to pilot. Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time," Cruise said before he saluted and flew off.

His message to King Charles was part of a number of star-studded video messages for the Coronation Concert, who included: Joan Collins, former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, Bear Grylls and Welsh singer Tom Jones.

It looked remarkably similar to a video acceptance speech Cruise gave from the cockpit for the MTV Movie & TV Awards, where the actor sported the same cream-blue shirt, aviator sunglasses, green headphones and a headset.

Though in this message there was the addition of a golden popcorn trophy as Cruise took home the best performance in a movie for his role in 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

"Hi everyone. Thank you so much for this award. I make these sails for you. I love you. I love entertaining you," he said.

"You know how much you enjoy it. How much you appreciate it. There's just no better feeling and I hope you enjoy 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One.'

Cruise added the film will be released in July and that it's a "wild ride," and signed off by saying "We'll see you at the movies" before tilting off and flying for the clouds.

