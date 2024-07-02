Tom Hanks raked in $40 million from Forrest Gump thanks to unusual contract clause

Tom Hanks is well known for his performance as Forrest Gump and upon getting the role he made a smart move by adding a specific clause to his contract.

Back in 1993, Hanks was offered the part to play the endearing titular protagonist after Grease star John Travolta turned it down, and the then 37-year-old also beat out Bill Murray, Chevy Chase and Matthew Broderick for the role.

"Forrest, a man with a low IQ, recounts the early years of his life when he found himself in the middle of key historical events. All he wants now is to be reunited with his childhood sweetheart, Jenny," according to a plot synopsis of the film.

Forrest Gump was directed by Robert Zemeckis. As well as starring Hanks, the cast also included Robin Wright, Mykelti Williamson, and Gary Sinise, and the movie would go on to win six awards at the 1995 Oscars - including Best Actor, Best Picture and Best Director.



But before the film's release and success, Hanks negotiated a specific clause in his contract where instead of receiving a flat fee for his role, his earnings would be based on a portion of box office receipts.

Forrest Gump - Trailer www.youtube.com

Of course, there is some level of risk when agreeing to this, however great risk often comes with great reward as Hanks would reportedly go on to earn a whopping $40 million from the film.

In the year of its release (1994), Forrest Gump became one of the top-grossing films in the United States released that year and earned more than $678.2 million worldwide - and Forrest Gump is Hanks’ fourth-highest-grossing movie, as per Collier.

This figure was boosted due to the extra money Hanks and Zemeckis invested in the film themselves in order to keep scenes in the movie that Paramount Pictures allegedly would pay for.

Though Hanks himself has never officially revealed what he earned on the project,Insider has estimated he made $60 million.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.