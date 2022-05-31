Tom Hanks reveals the Queen's favourite cocktail

Tom Hanks has let slip on the Queen's favourite tipple, after he attended a dinner party with Her Majesty and ended up sat next to her.

Appearing on The One Show, he let slip about his 2011 encounter with the monarch: "Out of the corner of my eye I just saw this white-gloved hand put between me and Her Majesty this glass of water. But it wasn’t in a water glass."

“I dared to ask the Queen, ‘and what is Your Majesty’s cocktail of choice?’, and she said, ‘ooh, martini!’.

