Tom Holland finally breaks silence on marriage to Zendaya

Tom Holland has finally confirmed his marriage to fellow actor Zendaya, putting an end to months of fervent speculation surrounding the couple.

The Spider-Man co-stars, who have been romantically linked for nearly a decade, had previously remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, despite Zendaya being spotted wearing what appeared to be a gold wedding band some months ago.

The 30-year-old actor confirmed the long-rumoured nuptials during an interview with Esquire. His confirmation emerged as he addressed a peculiar incident involving AI-generated images that depicted the couple at a wedding ceremony, which had even managed to fool their own family members into believing they had been excluded from the celebration.

When asked if he had to explain to other relatives that the viral images were not real, Holland responded with a definitive, "No, because they were all there." He then added, "That’s all you’ll get on that," firmly confirming the marriage without divulging further specifics.

In a rare glimpse into their private life, Holland also spoke candidly about his relationship with Zendaya. "Our business can present very stressful situations and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time," he shared.

He emphasised their unique bond, stating, "We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it’s like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don’t understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else."

He continued, expressing profound affection: "So, for me, I found my person. She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I ever have been when I’m with her, but I also have never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period."

Tom Holland with Zendaya Getty Images

He drew a brief comparison to his childhood, adding, "Maybe when I was young with my parents and my dad was picking me up from school. Not to say that our relationship is like my mum and dad."

Holland also reminisced about his initial impressions of Zendaya, recalling his excitement at the prospect of working with her. He noted her exceptional talent, stating, "She smashed her audition out the park and got the part before she’d even left the room. I remember when she closed the door to leave, (producer) Amy Pascal was immediately like, ‘Well, she’s getting the job’."

The couple's wedding had been hinted at earlier this year by Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, who claimed the event had already occurred during a red carpet interview.

While they have largely kept their romance out of the public eye, they officially confirmed their relationship in November 2021 and reportedly became engaged last year.

Zendaya herself had previously addressed the widespread fake AI wedding images on Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show. She recounted how "many people have been fooled by them," explaining, "While I was just out and about in real life, people were like, ‘Oh my God, your wedding photos are gorgeous’, and I was like, ‘Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real’."

Despite this, she had artfully sidestepped direct questions about her marital status at the time, playfully teasing, "Really? I haven’t seen any of them." Holland's recent comments now provide the definitive answer.