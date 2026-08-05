GTA 6: Former Rockstar Games dev 'would not be shocked' by another release date delay

A former Rockstar Games developer has said based on his experience at the studio, he "would not be shocked" if there is another GTA 6 release date delay.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently scheduled to release on 19 November. Pre-orders for the game went live at the end of June with standard and ultimate editions of the game available.



Although pre-orders opened, there is always still the possibility of a delay for final polishing and bug fixing to ensure the game is in the best state it can be ahead of release.

Indy100 put some questions to former Rockstar Games animator Mike York, via covers.com, and when asked about his confidence in GTA 6's current release date, he said he "would not be shocked at all" if there does end up being another GTA 6 release date delay.

"Personally after being there and working on GTA 5, I don't currently work there so I can't give a confidence based off that, but based on my previous experience, they could delay it again," said York.

"Straight up, they could delay it again. They can.

"They can do whatever they want and people will wait right now, it doesn't matter. If they need to do what they need to do, they'll do it.

"So if November comes around and they're thinking 'this final mission we have is still not looking very good and there are still a few bugs in this final mission', they'll push it six more months if they have to.

"I would not be shocked at all. I don't think it would hurt them or anything."

GTA 6 is currently scheduled to release on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S on 19 November.



Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.