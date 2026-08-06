GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 3 'imminent' says renowned insider

A renowned gaming industry insider has claimed GTA 6 trailer 3 could be "imminent", fuelling fresh speculation among Rockstar Games fans ahead of the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI.

Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-orders are live ahead of its release on 19 November, with standard and ultimate editions available. Those who pre-order the game can pre-load GTA 6 from 12 November.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated video game of all time and gamers continue to closely track all things Rockstar for trailer 3 news, gameplay reveals, screenshots, map rumours leaks and latest announcements.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 3 rumours, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories and release date news as they happen.

GTA 6 trailer 3 prediction addressed by insider Tom Henderson, Insider Gaming's co-founder and editor-in-chief, has made it clear in a social media post where his GTA 6 trailer 3 prediction has come from. The renowned insider predicted GTA 6 trailer 3 could release on Thursday (6 August) and he has said since February he expects trailer 3 to release some time this month. On X / Twitter, Henderson posted: "No insider info. Just that it's prior to their earnings call and they like to flaunt the numbers. No death threats again if it's wrong plzz." GTA 6 trailer 3 details have not yet been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.



ICYMI: GTA 6 trailer 3 'imminent' says renowned gaming insider GTA 6 trailer 3 could be imminent according to long-standing claims made by a renowned gaming industry insider.

Insider Gaming's co-founder and editor-in-chief has predicted for a while that GTA 6 trailer 3 could land around the time of Take-Two's August earnings call. In a recent episode of Insider Gaming Weekly, he doubled down on that and said: "I reckon we're getting GTA 6 trailer 6 August. Boom. Lock it in. Educated guess." As Henderson makes clear, this is an "educated guess" and this has not been officially confirmed.

ICYMI: Former Rockstar Games dev 'would not be shocked' by another release date delay A former Rockstar dev 'would not be shocked' if there's yet another GTA 6 delay Rockstar Games A former Rockstar Games developer has said based on his experience at the studio, he "would not be shocked" if there is another GTA 6 release date delay. Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently scheduled to release on 19 November. Pre-orders for the game went live at the end of June with standard and ultimate editions of the game available.

Although pre-orders opened, there is always still the possibility of a delay for final polishing and bug fixing to ensure the game is in the best state it can be ahead of release. Indy100 put some questions to former Rockstar Games animator Mike York, via covers.com, and when asked about his confidence in GTA 6's current release date, he said he "would not be shocked at all" if there does end up being another GTA 6release date delay. Read the full story here.

GTA 6 marketing 'well below expectations' says market analyst Nick McKay, a research analyst at Freedom Capital Markets, a full-service global investment bank and capital markets advisory firm, has also said Rockstar Games' marketing of GTA 6 is "well below expectations". "We expect Take-Two to discuss pre-order trends at a high level next but it may be too much to ask for any real quantification of actual sales levels given management's conservative nature and the ability of buyers to cancel ahead of the game's debut," he said. "We see a low likelihood of the game being delayed again next week but that minute possibility still exists, in our view. "The marketing campaign began this Summer, as promised, but remains well below the level that we would have expected for a blockbuster launch. If the release date gets moved, we would expect it to remain in FY:27."

GTA 6 sales expectations 'revealed' Nick McKay, a research analyst at Freedom Capital Markets, a full-service global investment bank and capital markets advisory firm, believes Rockstar Games has forecasted 30m GTA 6 units to be sold by the end of its Fiscal Year 2027, in other words by the end of March. "Rockstar Games is expected to account for roughly 36 per cent of total net bookings for the year, up from 16 per cent or so in FY:26," he said. "This reflects an increased contribution from the developer of over $1,800m at the midpoint of the FY:27 net bookings guidance range. "With the vast majority of that growth likely to come from GTA 6, we think that guidance factors in around 30 million units for the game, which seems like a very manageable hurdle. "Its predecessor, GTA 5, sold-in nearly 29 million units in about a month-and-a-half in 2013. This time around, the franchise is much larger, the pent-up demand should be significantly higher and spending on frontline games within the industry has shifted dramatically towards mega franchises. "Our estimates contemplate 37 million units and 25 million units in FY:27 and FY:28, respectively."

GTA 6 community map update The GTA 6 mapping community has shared an updated look at how the in-game map could look like. The map is being put together using co-ordinates from official information Rockstar Games has shared, along with info from leaks and widespread speculation. The community did this with the GTA 5 map and got it 90 per cent accurate by the time the game launched. The latest version shows tweaks more than radical changes, including (as spotted by one X / Twitter user) that Lake Leonida is a bit further north and shorter, Ambrosia seems larger and The Keys have been stretched further west. GTA 6's in-game map has not yet been officially confirmed.

Reaction to insider saying GTA 6 trailer 3 could be imminent Tom Henderson ready to be cooked on Thursday?

by u/Top-Construction2356 in GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Tom Henderson's long-standing prediction that a new trailer will release in August. Recently, Insider Gaming's co-founder and editor-in-chief predicted GTA 6 trailer 3 could release on Thursday (6 August). Redditor Top-Construction2356 posted about this in the GTA 6 Subreddit and said: "Tom Henderson ready to be cooked on Thursday?" And others have been commenting with their takes. minifat said: "Bro said August back in February when everybody thought we'd get a trailer in March, April, May, June, and July. Even if we don't get a trailer in August, he was closer than anyone." Kn1ghtV1sta said: "Why would he be cooked? He's stating it as his opinion, not a fact." Paracosmptx said: "I'm 90 per cent sure that nothing will happen and then during the earnings call [Take-Two CEO] Strauss [Zelnick] will say something like 'the marketing of GTA 6 will commence in the coming months' and we are back to exactly where we are..." CplKingShaw said: "Would be the logical date. The earnings call is probably in the morning to present the pre-order numbers and investors will be happy." Juliplus3 said: "Nah Rockstar is exceptionally good at finding the most random dates. It's too predictable. They will release it on some random Monday." GTA 6 trailer 3 details have not yet been officially confirmed.



GTA 6 trailer 3 'imminent' says renowned gaming insider GTA 6 trailer 3 could be imminent according to long-standing claims made by a renowned gaming industry insider.

Insider Gaming's co-founder and editor-in-chief has predicted for a while that GTA 6 trailer 3 could land around the time of Take-Two's August earnings call. In a recent episode of Insider Gaming Weekly, he doubled down on that and said: "I reckon we're getting GTA 6 trailer 6 August. Boom. Lock it in. Educated guess." As Henderson makes clear, this is an "educated guess" and this has not been officially confirmed.

Rockstar Games post reaction There we go

by u/gradschwimmgewesen in GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to Rockstar Games sharing an update for Red Dead Online instead of the speculated GTA 6 trailer 3. gradschwimmgewesen posted a screenshot of Rockstar's X / Twitter post in the GTA 6 Subreddit and said: "There we go." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Deep_Tradition4984 posted a meme that said: "I hate this f*****g s***!" Honest-Ad9236 said: "Thursday at the same time?" sirrkairos said: "It doesn't even hurt no more we are just used to it." NewtsRsmelly said: "Classic." Over-Replacement8312 said: "Delay incoming if no trailer is out by earnings call."

Rockstar Games update Rockstar Games has shared an update - for Red Dead Online, not GTA 6. This month in Red Dead Online, Collectors prospecting for rare finds can earn Triple RDO$, Role XP and XP on Collector Set Sales and Triple Role XP for Discovering Collectibles. Plus, players answering dispatches from the frontier will reap triple rewards on Telegram Missions. Fans are not happy in the comments on Rockstar's X / Twitter post about this...

Reaction to NateTheHate's latest comments Redditors in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit have been reacting to industry insider NateTheHate's comments about GTA 6 as he said on X / Twitter: "I expect Rockstar will follow a similar marketing pattern as they have in the past; but I think we'll get a meaningful look at GTA 6 during its next appearance." On the Reddit post, Prior_Ice1672 said: "I would f*****g hope so. We're three months out and we haven't seen a second of actual gameplay." BabylonianWeeb said: "Rockstar released gameplay trailer for GTA 5 and RDR2 two months before the release so I except the same with GTA 6." TheSwampThing1990 said: "Can't wait to see some systems." MyImpressionsAreLame said: "Everything he's said about GTA 6 in the last week has been so inconsequential and obvious. This is the same guy who swears that RDR2 port for current gen is arriving any day now." shrewdy said: "At this stage, if they don't show a another trailer this week before the Take-Two financial call, I wouldn't be surprised if they just held off for another few weeks and just do the extended gameplay reveal as their next showing."

Former Rockstar Games dev 'would not be shocked' by another release date delay A former Rockstar dev 'would not be shocked' if there's yet another GTA 6 delay Rockstar Games A former Rockstar Games developer has said based on his experience at the studio, he "would not be shocked" if there is another GTA 6 release date delay. Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently scheduled to release on 19 November. Pre-orders for the game went live at the end of June with standard and ultimate editions of the game available.

Although pre-orders opened, there is always still the possibility of a delay for final polishing and bug fixing to ensure the game is in the best state it can be ahead of release. Indy100 put some questions to former Rockstar Games animator Mike York, via covers.com, and when asked about his confidence in GTA 6's current release date, he said he "would not be shocked at all" if there does end up being another GTA 6release date delay. Read the full story here.

Still no Rockstar Games Bilibili post The usual window for Rockstar Games posting on Chinese social media platform Bilibili has come and gone without any update from the studio. Usually, hours before Rockstar Games shares updates about its games on Western social media platforms such as X / Twitter and Instagram, it shares a post on Bilibili, the Chinese social media platform - typically unless there is a universal announcement of some sort. Rockstar not posting yet was already swelling speculation about GTA 6 trailer 3 and that will continue to grow now that Rockstar's normal posting window on the platform has come and gone. Again, this is all speculation and no GTA 6 trailer 3 details have yet been officially confirmed.

Insider expects 'meaningful look at GTA 6 during its next appearance' Renowned gaming industry insider NateTheHate has said he thinks there will be a "meaningful look at GTA 6 during its next appearance". On X / Twitter, he was asked if "there is a possibility we might not get a trailer 3 but straight to a gameplay trailer". And in response, NateTheHate said: "I expect Rockstar will follow a similar marketing pattern as they have in the past; but I think we'll get a meaningful look at GTA 6 during its next appearance." That seems to imply that GTA 6 trailer 3 could contain a first official look at gameplay but no details have yet been officially confirmed about GTA 6 trailer 3.

GTA 6 trailer 3 'imminent' after key Rockstar Games 'clue' spotted Speculation about GTA 6 trailer 3 being imminent is gaining even more traction after a key Rockstar Games 'clue' was spotted on social media. Usually, hours before Rockstar Games shares updates about its games on Western social media platforms such as X / Twitter and Instagram, it shares a post on Bilibili, the Chinese social media platform - typically unless there is a universal announcement of some sort. Rockstar usually posts on Tuesdays but it's been spotted the studio has not posted on Bilibili today (Tuesday 4 August), sparking speculation there could be some sort of announcement later today, such as trailer 3 or new gameplay details. This comes ahead of a Take-Two earnings call on Friday (7 August) at 1pm BST (8am ET / 5am PT) as Take-Two's portfolio of studios, including Rockstar Games and 2K, has a history of making announcements or sharing updates to drive interest and investment in the company. Renowned gaming industry insider NateTheHate has also said: "It's August. In due time, we'll get the update people seek." To be clear, this is all speculation and GTA 6 trailer 3 details have not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games.

Take-Two investor does not expect detailed pre-order data from earnings call Alec Boccanfuso, portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds which invests in Take-Two Interactive, has shared what he's looking for from the upcoming Take-Two earnings call - and what he's expecting. "The real focus is GTA 6," he said. "I don't expect them to give hard pre-order numbers (pre-orders went live 25 June, which falls within this quarter) but I'd expect CEO Strauss Zelnick to say something positive, along the lines of being 'encouraged' by early demand, consistent with what analytics firms and distributors have been saying. "Also worth watching for any update on marketing campaign timing as he's said it will look meaningfully different from how they marketed GTA 5 and will start 'this summer' which we're nearing the end of... "One other thing to flag - Friday's call is before market open, which is highly unusual for them (last time was in 2019). Probably not significant but worth noting, could be a way for investors to digest any major announcements from earlier in the week (such as start of a marketing push). "The Q1 '27 print likely won't be the focus for investors. Guidance points to a small YoY decline this quarter and while a miss could pressure the stock, I don't think that's what people are focused on here. "Bottom line - the quarterly print likely isn't the main event, we and the street are watching for commentary on demand, marketing timing and reaffirmation of the 19 November launch date (as well as any guidance updates)." Take-Two's next earnings call is on Friday (7 August) at 1pm BST (8am ET / 5am PT).

GTA 6 trailer 3 hope fuelled by renowned insider Hope that GTA 6 trailer 3 could be imminent has been fuelled by renowned gaming industry insider NateTheHate. When asked for "any GTA 6 updates" on X / Twitter, he replied: "It's August. In due time, we'll get the update people seek." It's rather cryptic but could point to GTA 6 marketing ramping up this month, including trailer 3.

GTA 6 trailer 3 'imminent' with Rockstar Games announcement expected Trailer 3?? 👀

by u/PeaceProfessional430 in GTA6 Fans are speculating GTA 6 trailer 3 could be imminent as a Rockstar Games announcement is expected by gamers this week. That's because the last GTA Online update shared last week covered updates for the next two weeks and there is a Take-Two Interactive earnings call happening on Friday (7 August). The call itself is at a different time to normal too. This week's call starts at 1pm BST (8am ET / 5am PT) and they don't usually start until 9.30pm BST (4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT). Take-Two's portfolio of studios, including Rockstar and 2K, have a history of sharing updates around the time of these calls to drive interest and investment in the company. There hasn't been anything officially confirmed by Rockstar about any GTA 6 announcements this week but that has not stopped the ongoing rumour mill. Redditor PeaceProfessional430 reposted a X / Twitter post from @GTAVI_Countdown about Take-Two's upcoming earnings call being an "important one", noting "timing is unusual" and that it "takes place right before Rockstar's usual posting time", in the GTA 6 Subreddit with the title: "Trailer 3?? 👀" While the post has 1.6k upvotes at the time of writing, given there's been plenty of hope about announcements that have not come to fruition before, there is some skepticism among fans too. Roox4 said: "If we get a trailer, I'm definitely going to watch it. If not, I'm definitely not going to watch it." HedgehogAway6454 said: "Tuesday: 20 per cent off on can of beans in Red Dead Online. Thusday: 2x money on pizza delivery in GTA Online." zfighters8103 said: "RDR Online post." ExternalBuilder said: "I'm tired man lmao 🥀" TinuvaMoros said: "My tinfoil hat is trailer drops on the monday after, that makes it 100 days to GTA 6."

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