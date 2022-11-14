Poor old Tony Adams has been struck by a footballer’s curse, with injury forcing him to bow out early from Strictly Come Dancing.

The Arsenal legend’s energetic performances, which have been a highlight of the show to many (and a source of indignation to others), have sadly come to an end after he exited the competition on Sunday.

Announcing the premature finale to his dancing career, BBC host Tess Daly told viewers: “Due to an injury sustained on Saturday night, Tony is unable to take part in the dance-off and has decided to withdraw from the competition.”

The former England captain posted an emotional tweet in the wake of his departure, hailing his eight weeks on the programme as “unbelievable joyful, tough and exhilirating“. But, he said: There comes a point when you can no longer ignore medical advice, and very sadly my point came tonight.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In a heartwarming shout-out to his dancing partner Katya Jones, he then added: "I have no words [...] She is my absolute rock, queen, nemesis, HERO. I love her to bits. Keep dancing."

He ended by suggesting that you can take the man out of Strictly but you can't take the Strictly out the man, writing: "Tomorrow I’ll be getting the leaf blower out and back to normality. With sequins."

The news saw Adams, 56, flooded with messages of support and admiration. Here’s a look at some of the top tributes he received, starting with a moving thread from Jones and a look at some of the pair’s highlights:





























Adams is known not only for his footballing achievements but for conquering alcohol and drug addiction, and for founding Sporting Chance, a charity which helps sportspeople with mental health and addiction issues.

Ahead of the new Strictly series launch in September, the 56-year-old recalled how coming close to death spurred him on to switch studded boots for dancing shoes.



He said: “I’ve been asked a few times. I had a mental breakdown when I was 49 and working too hard in China and I’ve just got time now.

“I’m not working too much, my calendar’s pretty empty for the next three months so I just thought yeah, go for it.

“After my heart procedure – I nearly died when I was 49 – my main artery was 99 per cent closed and the stress of life.

“I’m a bit of a born worrier, my mum was a worrier so I just decided to take things a bit easier and get myself on a silly show.”

All we can say is, that "silly show" will miss you, Skipper.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

