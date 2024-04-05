Towie's Megan McKenna announces pregnancy on Instagram

Towie star Megan McKenna has announced she is pregnant with her first child with footballer fiancé Oliver Burke.

Megan and Oliver jointly posted a moving video on the social media site with the caption "a little bit of you and a little bit of me... Now we're a family".

The clip starts with Megan showing Oliver a positive pregnancy test, seemingly announcing the news to him as he smiles and hugs her tightly while they're both in dressing gowns.

Megan then shows two positive tests to the camera while kissing Oliver.

After this, scans of the baby are shown along with a heartbeat before Megan and Oliver hold up pictures of these scans while kissing in the car.

Oliver is then seen holding Megan's emerging bump with the final scene of them both hugging and smiling together.

Fittingly, the music used in the video is by Megan herself of a track called 'This' and the final lyric says "all I ever wanted is this".

It's got more than half-a-million likes and 11,000 comments at the time of writing, with loads of praise from fellow celebrities.

Fellow Towie star Danielle Armstrong said: "OMG congratulations my darling so so happy for you… the most amazing things happen when two people just fall in love."

TV personality and singer Stacey Solomon said: "congratulations to you both."



Former Towie star Kate Ferdinand said: "Just beautiful congratulations guys."

TV personality Billie Shepherd said: "Huge congratulations to you both darling."

Reality TV star Charlotte Dawson said: "AND… being able to use your song as the announcement is just a dream come chuffin true!!!! you deserve all the happiness in the world xxxxxx."

Megan was crowned the first ever winner of The X Factor: Celebrity in November 2019. She has also appeared on shows such as Celebrity Big Brother, Ex On The Beach and Celebs Go Dating.

Burke is a footballer who plays for Birmingham City, on loan from German side Werder Bremen, and Scotland.

Megan and Oliver got engaged in June 2023.

