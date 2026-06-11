Tracy Morgan criticised after saying he 'can't stand teachers'

Tracy Morgan has received backlash online following comments he made about teachers in a recent interview.

The comedian and Saturday Night Live alum was on Variety and CNN "Actors on Actors" series with fellow comedian and SNL star Marcello Hernández, where at one point the two chatted about what it would've been like to grow up together or to star alongside each other on the NBC sketch comedy show.

It was during this discussion that Hernández recalled how he misbehaved during his time at school.

"They told me I did mischief in school. Mischief. I talk too much. I was excessive talking," Hernández said, looking directly at the camera.

To which Morgan replied, "You know who gave you that voice? No, they didn't understand you. You had a sense of humor. And they couldn't control that. God gave that to you."

Hernández noted "And now look at it. I'm getting paid for mischief."

Morgan then quipped "And they still making minimum wage," as he took sip from his mug, while a taken aback Hernández said "no" as he laughed.

That's when Morgan continued, "You know how much them teachers probably making right now?" Hernández answered, "Man, not enough."

Morgan went on, "And I can't stand teachers. You know why? Because they have a ceiling. They have a limit. That's all they ever gonna be. Man, I teach my kids, sky's the limits."

In reaction, Hernández did a spit take as he drank from this mug.

The clip posted by Variety on social media has gone viral as people have been criticising Morgan's comments about teachers.

One person said, "Oh this STINKS !!!!!!!!! Like this is probably the worst take you could have omg!"





"Disrespecting teachers at the ripe age of 57 when the country is dead smack in the middle of the worst literacy crisis in its history and teachers are insanely underpaid (while bragging about being a millionaire) is out-of-touch loser behavior. Everyone is 12!!" a second person reacted.









A third person wrote, "What an odd thing to say."





"Tracy Morgan just pulled a Timothèe Chalamet," a fourth person commented, referring to Chalamet's ballet and opera controversial comments.

"Teachers are extremely important to the development of children and it's insulting to consider them anything but important."

"I say this as a teacher that works THREE different jobs: Tracy Morgan please shut the hell up," a fifth person commented.





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