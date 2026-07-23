Video of Donald Trump and Melania at World Cup goes viral - but there's a problem

Donald Trump attended the World Cup final in New Jersey on Sunday, where he was met with boos and lingered on stage when Spain were celebrating their win.

His wife and first lady Melania Trump accompanied him at the match where they watched Spain defeat Argentina 1-0 to win the tournament which the US co-hosted along with Canada and Mexico.

At one point, the president briefly appeared on the stadium's scoreboard screen, where he was seen standing in a secured area behind protective glass with Melania, and FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino.

While both the president and first lady were photographed in their box, a video has been circulating on social media of the two where they can be seen smiling at each other.

"You look absolutely stunning darling," Trump says to his wife in the clip. "Thank you," Melania replied, to which Trump added, "Absolutely beautiful."

But this seemingly nice interaction between the couple is not real and is actually AI - you can see in the clip that Melania had sunglasses in her hand and then they suddenly disappear out of nowhere.

A community note on the X post has also flagged the video as AI, reading, "This video is AI-generated with Grok Imagine from a real photo of the Trumps at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final."

Social media users were soon highlighted the fact the video was fake and made with artificial intelligence.

One person said, "33k likes on an AI video, god society is so cooked."









"What magic caused her sunglasses to melt away and disappear? This wouldn't be AI, would it?" a second person noted.





A third persona added, "I love it when my glasses melt into my face! #aislop ffs."





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