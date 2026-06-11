The Odyssey launches Trojan Horse popcorn bucket - and it's absolutely incredible

With the release of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey next month, a commemorative popcorn bucket has been announced.

There are two things to know: it's in the shape of a Trojan Horse, and the internet is obsessed with it.

Set to release next month, the highly anticipated adaptation of the ancient Greek epic attributed to Homer tells the tale of Odysseus's (king of Ithaca and the story's protagonist) decade-long journey home following the Trojan War.

Plus, it has a star-studded cast that includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Jon Bernthal.

The film will also include the famous Trojan Horse attack, where soldiers hid in a giant wooden horse presented as a gift to the city of Troy - hence the themed popcorn bucket.

In a reveal video posted on the film's official X account, the popcorn bucket design is of a brown horse standing on its hind legs with the stomach area including a compartment to store the popcorn.

As to which cinemas fans can purchase their very own Trojan Horse popcorn bucket, this has not yet been confirmed.

On social media, people have been reacting to the Trojan Horse popcorn bucket - and they have thoughts.

One person said, "'It’s filled with popcorn.' Yeah not falling for that. Literally how they tricked Troy."





"Audibly said: EW EW EW," a second person wrote.









A third person added, "Use the Trojan Horse bucket to smuggle in outside snacks."









"Why not a helmet or like... a boat?" a fourth person questioned.

The Odyssey is out in cinemas from 17 July.



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