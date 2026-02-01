50 years later, and Saturday Night Live (SNL) has featured 172 cast members, many of which have cemented themselves in the comedy hall of fame as a result.

Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, are among those who have left a legacy on the show, but as it evolves into a new era, attention has turned to the next generation of icons-to-be.

SNL's current repertory cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Kenan Thompson, Colin Jost, Chloe Fineman, and Gen Z's current favourite pick - Marcello Hernández.

The 28-year-old (who is the first Gen Z cast member himself), joined the show during its 48th season in 2022, and went on to become the recurring viral character of Domingo, as well as debut his own Netflix stand-up special in 2025, American Boy.

Want to get to know Marcello? Here's what you need to know...





How old is Marcello Hernández?

Marcello Hernández is currently 28 years old - with his birthday being August 19, 1997.

Where is Marcello Hernández from?

While Marcello Hernández was born and raised in Miami, Florida, his parents are from Cuba and the Dominican Republic, with his mom often becoming the subject of his stand-up narratives.

“A lot of the jokes I say and the stuff that I write has to do with our relationship growing up,” the SNL star told Variety in August 2024 of his mom. “She went through a lot to get to the U.S. and to make a name and a world for herself, so I respect her very much and I trust her judgment.”

Getty

How tall is Marcello Hernández?

The self-proclaimed Short King is 5 feet 7 ins tall.

“I know I’m short. You know how I know? Because when I lie about my height I say I’m 5'9, which really means I’m 5’7 and a half, and I’m lying about the half", he jokes in one of his early SNL moments.

Is Marcello Hernández single?

Getty

This probably isn't what you want to hear, but no, he's not single.

He went public with his architect girlfriend Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral on July 21 2025 at the New York City premiere of Happy Gilmore 2, in which he played the role of Esteban, and they've since made a number of appearances together - including at Heidi Klum's Heidiween party - where they dressed as Morticia and Gomez Addams.

Hernandez was recently forced to shut down rumours that he was dating Sabrina Carpenter, after the singer 'arrested' his character, Domingo, during her Short n’ Sweet tour, and the internet went into overdrive.

“Yeah, I’m in a relationship with a Dominican girl,” he clarified to Dax Shepard on his podcast. “She’s an architect. She’s unreal. She went to Yale. But Sabrina’s awesome, and she’s really funny and cool. She’s great.”

Of his relationship with Carpenter, he added, “I would say we’re pals, for sure.”

When did Marcello Hernández join SNL?

Marcello Hernández joined the show as a featured player in 2022 for its 48th season, and graduated to becoming part of the main cast for its 50th season in 2024. He's officially the show's first Gen Z cast member.

Why not read...

Is SNL on tonight? What we know about the musical guest and host for show's 1000th episode

SNL Cold Open: 'The Trumps' award show skit blasts US President's prize obsession