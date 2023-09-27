Taylor Swift fans have turned their attention to her rumoured romance with Travis Kelce following her appearance at the Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday to watch the NFL player's latest game.

Well now, the footballer has addressed Swift's outing in his latest New Heights podcast episode with his brother Jason, who candidly asked: "How's it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?"

The sportsman said it "was pretty ballsy" for Swift to show up to the game.

"I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her," he shared. "The friends of family, she looked amazing.

"Everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. Of course, we scripted all ladies and gentlemen. It was just impressive. It was impressive."



His brother went on to acknowledge that Travis' jersey sales skyrocketed by 400 per cent, to which Travis replied: "Sounds like the Swifties are also part of Chiefs' kingdom."

Jason then shared how his brother has been wanting "to keep this thing a little less public" and have both been debating whether to address the rumours "for quite some time."

When asked if Travis had anything he wanted to comment on, he said he wanted "to respect both of our lives."

"She's not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys' shows," he continued, before adding how he's "enjoying life" and "sure as hell enjoyed this weekend."



"Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports and saying, 'all right now' will have to be kind of where I keep it," he added.

