Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift put his safety 'at risk'

Jason Kelce has opened up about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's living situation, revealing that his brother had to move out of his house due to "safety reasons"

The pair first fuelled dating speculations in July 2023, when the Philadelphia Eagles star was spotted at Swift's Eras Tour at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium. Later that month, he shooted his shot with a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Kelce said at the time, "so I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Speaking about Swift's reserved nature, he added: "She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal."

As time went on, Swift and Kelce made it official – with Swift recently celebrating Kelce's win at the Super Bowl.

Now, his brother Jason revealed the star was forced to move out of his home due to the highly publicised relationship.

"Travis knows way more than I do, he had to completely move out of his house," he said, adding that "people were just staying by his house".

Jason claimed that on the first day of his brother moving into his new house "in a gated community," someone knocked on his back window.

Despite already having made a name in the NFL world, Jason said his brother isn't used the the level of fame.

"We’ve always been big in the football world, Travis especially. The Taylor world and the pop culture world, that’s a whole different level. It’s a new demographic that wasn’t there before," he continued.

According to TMZ, Kelce started his search for a new home after realising how accessible his house was. He reportedly purchased his former house in 2019 for $995,000,

