Watch stunning moment meteorite blazes across sky in Japan

Watch the moment a meteorite lit up with night sky over Japan on Tuesday night (August 19) in a video captured on a driver's dash cam.

The driver was heading through Kagoshima in western Japan when the ball of light appeared around 11pm local time.

Residents in both Kagoshima and Miyazaki reported sightings of the meteorite.

The fireball was produced after dust or asteroid fragments burnt up in the atmosphere.

Almost all space debris breaks into tiny pieces before hitting the ground, according to the US space agency NASA.

