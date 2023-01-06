10 moving tributes after Spanish influencer Elena Huelva dies from cancer aged 20

Tributes have been pouring in for Elena Huelva after the Spanish influencer died at the age of 20.

The popular content creator died after documenting her diagnosis with a rare form of cancer, and her fans have been mourning the sad news on social media.

Her family gave a statement to Spanish publication El Mundo, saying: “Since this morning, Elena has been dancing for you and looking at you from her star. Thank you for everything.”

Huelva was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma which affects bones and tissues surrounding bones back in 2016.

Back in December, the influencer posted a goodbye message to her fans and said in Spanish: “They found more disease in my windpipe, which is very dangerous, as you know, because that’s where we breathe. I don’t need to say much more.

“No matter what happens, I know that my life has not been in vain because I have fought and I have achieved what I want, to [bring awareness to the disease]... I want to make it clear that I’ve already won. With all the love and people I have by my side, I’ve already won.

“At the end of the day, life is about living and making memories with people, and I take away many good memories with lots of wonderful people and many other things. I would like to thank you for all the affection you have always given me. I love you.”

Since the news of her death was confirmed by her family, fans have been sharing tributes online.

Spanish singer India Martinez commented on Instagram: "You are more beautiful... in the distance I grab your hand my brave girl."



Singer and reality star Oma Montes added: " I can't believe it rest in peace baby."

Spanish sports journalist Sara Carbonero wrote: " I'll hold your strong hand, Elena."

“I have been following Elena Huelva a lot these months and my soul has broken right now. Hopefully more research is really needed. A hug to heaven,” one person wrote.

Spanish presenter Xavi Martínez wrote: “Fly high Elena Huelva. We’re so lucky. How privileged we are. We cannot be forgotten on any of the mornings we wake up each day. Never.

“Nothing that ‘haunts’ us is that important. All the strength to his family and friends. Unforgettable example.”

Another person added: “We owe Elena Huelva a deeply grateful memory for everything she has taught us. I wish I never had to. Cancer is not a battle, but a cause, one in which all powers must put ALL their efforts. Thank you, Elena.”

One person wrote: “Elena Huelva is a clear example that you have to live life and try everything no matter how difficult it may seem.”

Over on Twitter, one user wrote: “RIP Elena Huelva, very saddened to hear these news, she gave so much visibility to sarcoma and for that we will always respect her.”

