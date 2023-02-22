Twitch star Amouranth reveals the X-rated OnlyFans request she refused to do

Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has earned tens of millions of dollars from her X-rated OnlyFans page.

But while she goes the extra mile to make viewers’ requests come true, she’s admitted that she’s been forced to draw the line somewhere.

One of the ways OnlyFans stars make big bucks is with custom content; that means fulfilling unique and often strange fan requests.



She elaborated on some of those requests in an eye-opening interview with Dexerto.

She said one viewer wanted her to “inflate myself like a balloon or pretend to” - but she admitted: “I wasn't sure how to do that one. That’s a weird fetish for sure.”

She also said one fan asked her for a “vore” video in which she pretend to swallow someone whole while pretending to be a giant.

Again, that was a step too far - mainly for logistical reasons.

“I guess you would need a camera I could put in my mouth. I don’t know how that would work.”

But given that OnlyFans is a business, she said that - where possible - she tries to fulfill requests.

“If I think there’s no way I can do this video in the way they’re envisioning in their mind, I’ll just reject it. But if it’s like… eh maybe, because of the dollar amount, maybe I’ll see if they’ll stretch for it. Most of the time they don’t.”

Last year, Amouranth shared a bizarre anonymous gift she was sent from a viewer, which included $70,000 in cash.

Unboxing the delivery on camera, the 29-year-old opened the box which contained a brand new iPhone, the huge stack of cash, and a taser.

She has also previously revealed the downsides of internet fame, including being targeted by a number of stalkers during her time at TwitchCon.

