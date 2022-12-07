Twitch streamer Amouranth receives $70,000 cash from anonymous viewer

Twitch streamer Amouranth has shared a bizarre anonymous gift she was sent from a viewer, which included $70,000 in cash.

Unboxing the delivery on camera, the 29-year-old opened the box which contained a brand new iPhone, the huge stack of cash, and a taser.

"I have provided a few defence essentials as well as some cash to ensure no amount of financial tampering can hinder your resolution", a note read in the box.

"Is this a YouTuber who's trying to pull a prank on me or some s**t?" she says.

