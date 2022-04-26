Actress Jameela Jamil decided to quit Twitter following Elon Musk's purchase of the platform for $44bn.

Although the Tesla and SpaceX CEO is urging his "worst critics" to stay on the platform, it still appears not to have deterred some celebrities from deactivating their accounts, including Jamil.



She said that she's leaving the platform due to concerns of how the environment will change when Musk takes the reins.

"Ah he got Twitter. I would like this to be my what lies here as my last tweet. Just really any excuse to show pics of Barold," Jamil tweeted alongside four images of her dog.

"I fear this free speech bid is going to help this hell platform reach its final form of totally lawless hate, bigotry, and misogyny. Best of luck."

Jamil had hinted at her plans to cease using the platform if Musk's acquisition was prosperous.

On Monday (25 April) she tweeted that the "one good thing" about Musk buying the platform is that she will "FINALLY leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here."

The tech billionaire said he wanted to buy Twitter to restore free speech principles on the platform, and he will pay $54.20 per share for the company, which he vowed to privatise.

"I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans," Musk said in a statement.

"Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

Jamil is not the only person to leave the social media platform following Musk's purchase.

Controversial activist Shaun King deleted his account soon after posting that Musk buying the platform is "about white power."

"At its root, Elon Musk wanting to purchase Twitter is not about left vs right. It's about white power," King tweeted before Musk's takeover was confirmed.

"The man was raised in Apartheid by a white nationalist. He's upset that Twitter won't allow white nationalists to target/harass people. That's his definition of free speech."

In July 2021, King had deleted his Twitter account and set his Instagram to private after announcing that he was taking a break from social media.

Elsewhere, Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Mark Levin announced their return to Twitter after Musk's hefty purchase.

"We're back," Carlson tweeted.

The anchor was suspended from the platform after endorsing tweets from conservative Christian news satire website The Babylon Bee and from Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk.



Both misgendered US assistant health secretary Rachel Levine with The Babylon Bee, intentionally referring to transgender White House official Dr Levine as the site's "Man of the Year for 2022".

