Spice Girls fans have been left bitterly disappointed after an announcement teased on social media didn't turn out to be the reunion tour they'd been gearing up for.

"10.09.2026 | 2pm BST", the caption of a cryptic video read, showing the staircase at London’s St Pancras Renaissance Hotel - once used as the location for the 1996 video for 'Wannabe'.

Almost immediately, fans and sleuths alike convinced themselves that a tour was imminent, and braced themselves for this afternoon's announcement - particularly as they'd vowed to make the 30th anniversary of the track.

The last time the group performed as a four was in 2019, however, Victoria Beckham has not performed with the group since the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

While it seemed like the perfect opportunity to reignite the Girl Power movement, it turns out that instead...it's some new collectible items.

Naturally, fans have made their frustration around the lacklustre reveal known.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"For the first time, all 14 Spice Girls singles come together in one collection available as two limited-edition 14-disc box sets on 7” colour vinyl and CD", an email sent to fans read at the time the announcement was due.

"From Wannabe to Holler, Spice Up Your Life to Goodbye, The Singles Collection brings together the singles, with original artwork, B-sides, rare remixes, and previously unreleased recordings from the archive."

"*Puts credit card back in purse*", one fan wrote, while another echoed: "IS THIS IT???!"

"Negotiating with my husband on my price cap for Spice Girls tickets today was for NOTHING", someone else added.

"I hear the millennial sign of devastation from across the world", another wrote.

"Do they know we have Spotify", one fan penned.

"So I’ve been searching for platform sneakers all night on ebay for nothing", someone else chimed in.

It's not too late to give the people what they want.

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