Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have received a warning from those in the vampire community, and it kind of sounds like they should take it.

The vampires are advising the couple to be careful when drinking each other’s blood.

Fox first announced her engagement to Kelly (real name Colson Baker) last November on Instagram, where she also revealed that they had drunk each other’s blood.

The Transformers actress turned to Instagram to share the big news of their engagement with a short clip showcasing their proposal under a banyan tree at a ‘wellness spa’ in Puerto Rico.

What started as a sentimental statement professing her love towards her husband-to-be soon raised a few brows when she concluded: “…and then we drank each other’s blood.”

The reveal caused some chatter online with people who were not sure whether or not it was real.

But alas, Fox recently confirmed that they do, in fact, consume each other’s blood, but only “small drops” and “for ritual purposes only”.

“I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones,” she said.

Per TMZ, Belfazaar Ashantison – the co-founder of The New Orleans Vampire Association, or NOVA now has a few words of wisdom for the couple to “take proper precautions before drinking their lover’s blood, including testing for potential diseases and blood-borne illnesses,” which he clarified vampires are “not immune from”.

On the website it says that The New Orleans Vampire Association represents “the entire continuum of our Community ranging from those who view the vampyric state as a matter of energy, those for whom it is a matter of biology, spirituality, racial identity or bio-spirituality”.