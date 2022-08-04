Addison Rae, 21, is one of the most popular TikTok users in the world, being crowned the highest-earning personality on the platform by Forbes in 2020.

The social media star downloaded the app in July 2019 "as a joke" after seeing middle schoolers she babysat using the app.



Despite initially blowing up online for her dancing videos and involvement with the Hype House, Addison has since stepped into acting and singing.



She has also become good friends with Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and has even featured on their famed reality show.

Who is Addison Rae?

Addison Rae Easterling is a 21-year-old American social media personality, dancer, actress, and singer, who found fame on TikTok, posting under @addisonre.

She was born and raised in Lafayette, Louisiana, and has two younger brothers, Enzo and Lucas. Her Christian parents, Monty Lopez and Sheri Easterling played a massive role in her social media success and have even created a TikTok presence themselves.

Rae and her family have since moved to Los Angeles.

She started dancing competitively at the age of six, competing across the United States, before briefly studying sports broadcast journalism for three months at Louisiana State University.



In July 2019, she started posting content to her TikTok account, and in just three years reached a staggering 88.5 million followers.

“Well, I actually downloaded the app in July, made a post with a friend, and literally out of nowhere it got… 93,000 likes, and I was like woah. I like this! I kept going, made videos with my mom, and then that was kind of the main thing that blew up," Rae told HollyWire.

In 2021, Rae released a debut single 'Obsessed' and made an acting debut in the Netflix film He's All That, a spin-off of the 1999 film She's All That.

She has since released a beauty line and merchandise, along with signing major company deals with Spotify and Snapchat.





What is her net worth?



Rae made a mind-blowing $8.5 million (£7 million) from TikTok in 2021 alone.

In 2022, she is estimated to be worth over $15 million (£12.3 million) according to Celebrity Net Worth.

As for Instagram posts, Hopper HQ reports that Rae makes around $219,000 per post.













How many awards has she received?

The social media sensation made the Forbes "30 Under 30" list for social media influencers.

Her accolades include a Streamy Award of four nominations and additional nominations for two People's Choice Awards and three Kids' Choice Awards.







