People noticed that Whoopi Goldberg makes the same empty promise to almost every guest - that they can come co-host the show.

On Wednesday's (29 June) episode of The View, which is being filmed in the Bahamas, the hosts welcomed Chef Marcus Samuelsson and actors Simu Liu and Chloe Fineman to the set.

After Liu spoke about his time swimming in the water with pigs, being a Marvel superhero, and other topics, Goldberg invited him to co-host in the future.

"Next time we see you, come and hang with us for the whole show. And do a thing with us. Be one of our co-hosts," she told him.

"Oh my goodness," he said with a stunned expression and asked if they'd be shooting in the Bahamas.

Later on, in the show, Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman appeared for an interview, and Goldberg said the same thing.

"Next time we're all together, you also should come and co-host with us. Have some fun," she said.

"That would be...," Fineman said while nodding her head.

Fans of the show took Twitter to jokingly call out Goldberg for her "empty promises."

"Now celebrities, raise your hand if Whoopi offered you a guest co-host seat on #theview," one wrote, accompanied by a photo of a scene from Mean Girls where everyone is raising their hands.

"Literally every day," another agreed.

A third wrote: "Whoopi, can you please stop inviting all the guests to co-host? #TheView."

Overall, Goldberg is not shy about sharing her thoughts, suggestions, and comments, even if it may be a bit controversial.

On Monday, (27 June), Goldberg sent a warning to US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas about his interracial marriage and what the Court has set off in deciding to overturn Roe v Wadelast week.

"What's next? Clarence Thomas is signaling they would like to get rid of contraception. Do you understand, sir? No, because you don't have to use it," Goldberg said on The View.

She added: "We were not in the Constitution either. We were not even people. You better hope that they don't come for you, Clarence, and say 'you should not be married to your wife,' who happens to be white. Because they will move back."

