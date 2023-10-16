Will Smith breaks silence after Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship revelation

Will Smith has broken his silence after Jada Pinkett Smith made a bombshell revelation about their relationship last week.

Ahead of her memoir Worthy, Jada revealed to Hoda Kotb on Today that she and Will hadn't been together for seven years – they just simply never divorced.

Jada told the host that she "made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce" and that the pair will "work through whatever".

"I just haven't been able to break that promise," she said.

Jada went on to confirm that she and Will also live separately, and when asked how the two maintained the arrangement, she responded: "I think just not being ready yet."

She also added that they are "still trying to figure out" how to be a partnership and how to explain that to people.

The star then discussed to infamous Oscar slap, when Will assaulted Chris Rock after the comedian jokingly called Jada "G.I. Jane". But, there was one small detail that shocked her even more than the incident itself.

"First of all, I’m really shocked, because mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time," she said.

"I’m like, ‘What is going on right now? Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth?’ I’m really worried for Will because I don’t know what’s going on."

Will has since opened up about the revelations from Jada's new book, calling her more "resilient, clever and compassionate than he’d understood".

"When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties," he told The New York Times.

