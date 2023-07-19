Jordan Belfort's ex-wife says Margot Robbie's Wolf of Wall Street scene was 'totally true'

Jordan Belfort's ex-wife has offered her perspective on the Wolf of Wall Street scenes, which sees Margot Robbie play her.

Taking to TikTok, Nadine Macaluso confessed that through her ex-husband's eyes "it's really accurate," but noted that through her own lens, "it wasn't and that makes sense because that was actually how our marriage was."

When asked whether scenes from the film were "really true," she admitted to one scene being "totally true".

The 2013 hit film shows Belfort buying his wife a yacht as a wedding gift. Macaluso, who now works as a therapist, said he did not gift her a boat but later purchased one after the pair welcomed their daughter, Chandler.

"I did not want to buy the yacht ironically," she told followers. "And he was like 'Nope, I'm buying a yacht and I'm calling it the Nadine'. And I was like 'Okay, here we go'."

It was then the real scene took place...

Macaluso shared the moment those aboard the ship were saved by the Italian Navy during a ferocious storm in June 1996. Luckily, everyone was able to escape safely.



"It was horrific, horrifying, we were in a squall for 12 to 18 hours and we lived, thank god, for my kids," she explained.

The viral clip was soon flooded with more questions from intrigued followers, with one asking when the pair had last spoken. "Two months ago," she responded.

Another person asked whether she and Belfort had "any type of relationship now" to which she replied: "Yes we do as we share 2 terrific children."

In a separate video, she told followers that the famous clip of Robbie in the nursery was completely fabricated.

"I am not that sexy, I wish I was," she said. "I think that was my ex-husband's fantasy of what he wanted me to be like."

