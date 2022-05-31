Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky has hit out at Conor McGregor over comments the UFC star made about Vladimir Putin in 2018.

Zelensky reportedly explained his concerns during a recent visit with Irish delegates and referred to a picture McGregor posed for with the Russian leader at the 2018 World Cup final in Russia.

As the Irish Independent reports, Zelensky was speaking to Irish politicians Sean O Fearghail and Mark Daly over the weekend to discuss Ukraine’s bid to join the EU, as well as ongoing Irish support for the country during the ongoing invasion.

Conversation then turned to McGregor, and Zelensky made this thoughts clear about the former champion fighter.

The president said he was once a fan of his, but that his social media post following the World Cup final changed his mind.

Posting the picture of himself with Putin at the time, McGregor called him "one of the greatest leaders of our time".

"Today I was invited to the World Cup final as a guest of Russian President Vladimir Putin," the caption of the post read.

"This man is one of the greatest leaders of our time and I was honored to attend such a landmark event alongside him. Today was an honor for me Mr Putin. Thank you and congratulations on an amazing World Cup. Россия вперёд!"

McGregor’s spokesperson was quoted in the IrishIndependent as saying the photo was "years ago" and that he "takes photographs with event hosts".

Daly also spoke to the Independent about Zelensky, saying: "This man is fighting a war but he knows what's going on all around the world, including in Ireland."

It comes as the conflict in Ukraine continues, with fierce fighting taking place in Severdonestk , where Russia claims it controls half of the territory in the Donbas city.

